4,168 Shares in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,876 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $35,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,104 shares in the company, valued at $642,853.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,421,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 928,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,116. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWPH stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.02 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.65. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $95.71 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

