450 Shares in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Bought by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1,373.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,119 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $106,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 88.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,801,000 after acquiring an additional 245,742 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 200.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2,246.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 92,163 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $1,572,983.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 15,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,669.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $366,006.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,076 shares of company stock valued at $31,721,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $9.97 on Friday, reaching $141.95. The company had a trading volume of 91,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day moving average is $148.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.