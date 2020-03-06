64,621 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 325,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 146,769 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 295,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,438,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 128,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWW traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $40.82. 301,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

