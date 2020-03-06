8,308 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Cfra increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,756. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

