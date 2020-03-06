900 Shares in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Acquired by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 1,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $42.87.

