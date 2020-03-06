AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AHCO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 76,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $658.91 million, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of -0.27. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

