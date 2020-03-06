Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,220 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

AMLP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.50. 34,566,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,482,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

