Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,444,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,961,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.62 and a 200 day moving average of $194.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

