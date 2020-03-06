Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $8.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.58. 12,784,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,892,290. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $518.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. TH Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

