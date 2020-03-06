Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.40 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:AGY traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 9.80 ($0.13). 358,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,682. Allergy Therapeutics has a 52 week low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21). The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.41. The company has a market cap of $63.62 million and a PE ratio of 19.60.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

