Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Shares of ALNY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.91. The company had a trading volume of 582,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,499. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $115,540,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,622,000 after buying an additional 50,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

