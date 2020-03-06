Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $44.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,270.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,456.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,321.05. The stock has a market cap of $869.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

