Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AWCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alumina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alumina in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,118. Alumina has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

