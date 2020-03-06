American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACC. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.07. 1,250,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.46. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 23.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

