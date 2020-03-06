American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
AMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.08.
Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.14. American Tower has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $258.62. The company has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.
