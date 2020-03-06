American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.14. American Tower has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $258.62. The company has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

