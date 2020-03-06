AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,319. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.82.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.