Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Stake Lifted by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 94,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.72. The stock had a trading volume of 360,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.01. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

