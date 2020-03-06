Barclays Reiterates Neutral Rating for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.63 ($65.85).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock traded down €0.76 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €41.87 ($48.69). 2,216,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.68. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

