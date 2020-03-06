Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

