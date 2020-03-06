Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after buying an additional 1,258,192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after buying an additional 2,464,141 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,350,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,471,000 after buying an additional 829,311 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after buying an additional 2,273,274 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 770,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

