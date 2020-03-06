Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

BA traded down $22.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.37. 14,596,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a one year low of $269.60 and a one year high of $433.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

