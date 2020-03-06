Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

BMY stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.03. 6,489,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,358,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

