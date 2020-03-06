Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Raised to at SunTrust Banks

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks from to in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q1 2020 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $10.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $10.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $40.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $10.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $42.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,606.67.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $26.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,638.74. 35,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,699.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,468.81. Cable One has a 52-week low of $910.95 and a 52-week high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 41.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total value of $299,143.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,348. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $88,449,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cable One by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

