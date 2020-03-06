Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Calfrac Well Services stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

