Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Calfrac Well Services stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.89.
About Calfrac Well Services
