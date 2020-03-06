Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CLXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,711. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,545.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $209,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 750 shares of company stock worth $5,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC increased its holdings in Calyxt by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Calyxt by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calyxt by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Calyxt by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

