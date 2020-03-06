Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CLXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.
NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,711. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC increased its holdings in Calyxt by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Calyxt by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calyxt by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Calyxt by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.
