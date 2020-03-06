Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Canacol Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of Canacol Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.22. 90,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,957. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

