CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,580 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 897,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295,539. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.