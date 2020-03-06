Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Now Covered by CIBC

Equities researchers at CIBC started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,176. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 129.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

