Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $3.06 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $104.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

CDTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.