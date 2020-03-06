Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE CWEN traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -215.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $23.24.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

