Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,718,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,104,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,069,000 after purchasing an additional 120,323 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at $6,002,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. CL King began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.15. 240,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,939. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

