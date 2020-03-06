Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $7.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.60. The company had a trading volume of 322,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,218. The firm has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $216.22 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.67.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

