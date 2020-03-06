Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Announces Earnings Results

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Covetrus updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Covetrus stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

