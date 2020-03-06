Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of ALBO stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.37. 112,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 255,809 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

