Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €14.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.90 ($13.84) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.26 ($14.26).

FRA TKA traded down €0.60 ($0.70) on Monday, reaching €7.26 ($8.44). 9,664,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.41). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.79.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

