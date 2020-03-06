DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Announces Earnings Results

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 104.18% and a negative net margin of 69.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million.

DRRX opened at $1.85 on Friday. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $373.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.07.

Get DURECT alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 227,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $370,821.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.