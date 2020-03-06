EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Holdings Reduced by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Shares of EPAM traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.44. The stock had a trading volume of 332,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,907. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.30 and a fifty-two week high of $248.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

