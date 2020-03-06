Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter. Eros International had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 199.95%.

NYSE EROS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.36. 42,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,027. Eros International has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.07.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

