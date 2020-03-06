Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $2.98 on Friday, reaching $94.46. The stock had a trading volume of 965,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

