Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Exelon by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,306. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

