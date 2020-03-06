Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $70.61. 136,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

