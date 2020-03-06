Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $99,524,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 206.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 918,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,242,000 after purchasing an additional 619,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 280,792 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.86. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

