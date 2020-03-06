Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

FMNB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. 118,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $410.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director David Z. Paull purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,184.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry A. Moore bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,997.00. Insiders acquired a total of 12,280 shares of company stock worth $198,031 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

