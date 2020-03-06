Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fastly from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,537,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,882. Fastly has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $72,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,092 shares in the company, valued at $9,328,506.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vi, sold 88,488 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,822,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,683.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

