First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Position Cut by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,110 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.14% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMBI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.76. 1,019,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.23. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

