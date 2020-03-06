First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 6,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,223. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

