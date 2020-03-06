First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. 14,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSEA. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Farley Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.

