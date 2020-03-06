Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of FRTA traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 346,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,658. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.03 million, a P/E ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Forterra had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 2,552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.