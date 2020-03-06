Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.
Shares of FRTA traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 346,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,658. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.03 million, a P/E ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 2,552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.
Forterra Company Profile
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
