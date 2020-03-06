Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTSV. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Shares of Forty Seven stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,044,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,727. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. Forty Seven has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $94.73.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,196,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $4,856,500 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Forty Seven by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

