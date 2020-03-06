Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRE. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.63 ($65.85).

Shares of FRA FRE traded down €0.76 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €41.87 ($48.69). The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,825 shares. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.68.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

